2020 seçkisi ve altın kafeslerimiz

2020 seçkisi ve altın kafeslerimiz

From: Direniş, İsyan ve Jazz
0 0 about 1 hour ago
00:00
60:08
Music, #2020, #caz, #covid19, #culture, #jazz, #kültür, #kıbrıs, #müzik, #pandemi
2020'de çıkan yeni jazz albümleri, karantina günlerinin devamı ve altın kafeslerimiz...

Author

minör frekanslar
minör frekanslar 0 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Spreaker logo
  • Choose Language

For Podcasters and Editors

Tools for Podcasters

For Listeners

Copyright 2021 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a Podcast - New York, NY