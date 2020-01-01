White Supremacy and Resistance

...

Japanese immigrants. We talk with one of the guest editors of the issue, emeritus professor of Black Studies at Portland State University Darrell Millner, and with independent historian Johanna Ogden.

Earlier this year, the Oregon Historical Quarterly published a special edition called “White Supremacy & Resistance.” The issue evolved as a reaction to the racial violence that resulted in two murders on a Portland MAX light rail line in 2017. Articles explore white supremacy in the formation of Oregon and its state constitution, as well as the history of violence to dominate and control nonwhite populations, from Indigenous peoples and African Americans to East Indian, Chinese and