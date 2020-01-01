Spreaker
White Supremacy and Resistance

White Supremacy and Resistance

From: Think Out Loud
0 0 about 1 hour ago
00:00
25:04
News
Earlier this year, the Oregon Historical Quarterly published a special edition called “White Supremacy & Resistance.” The issue evolved as a reaction to the racial violence that resulted in two murders on a Portland MAX light rail line in 2017. Articles explore white supremacy in the formation of Oregon and its state constitution, as well as the history of violence to dominate and control nonwhite populations, from Indigenous peoples and African Americans to East Indian, Chinese and ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,828 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2020 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help