Virtual reality may not quite be the tech that all the kids are doing these day, but there are entire communities interacting as we speak in VR worlds. This week, we hear about an 87 year old drag queen is the subject of a new VR narrative documentary, gearheads using VR to learn how to dismantle a car transmission - while the transmission is still running, and the fantastic UX designer Crystal Rutland talks about using VR in her firm’s practice.