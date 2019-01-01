The Manila Sound | Comedian Caitlin Weierhauser | Papi Fimbres' Homiefest | the Cult of Orpheus

...

Christopher Corbell dreams up new myths and narratives for a troubled world, and the Manila Sound shows the way through a time of martial law.

What exactly is art supposed to do about the state of the world in 2018? Carry a political flag? Make us forget about bad things? This week we’ve got a pile of stories for you about some of the things art can do in traumatic times. Man-of-all-bands Papi Fimbres talks about meeting the weirdness of 2018 head-on with a radical act of self-care. The hilarious and amazing comedian Caitlin Weierhauser tells us about processing a horrendous tragedy, right in the spotlight. Cult of Orpheus founder