The Manila Sound | Comedian Caitlin Weierhauser | Papi Fimbres' Homiefest | the Cult of Orpheus

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
What exactly is art supposed to do about the state of the world in 2018? Carry a political flag? Make us forget about bad things? This week we’ve got a pile of stories for you about some of the things art can do in traumatic times. Man-of-all-bands Papi Fimbres talks about meeting the weirdness of 2018 head-on with a radical act of self-care. The hilarious and amazing comedian Caitlin Weierhauser tells us about processing a horrendous tragedy, right in the spotlight. Cult of Orpheus founder ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
