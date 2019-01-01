Spreaker
Sept. 30: Tony Kushner, Fun Home at PCS, Joan Shelley, Arvie Smith

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This week on 'State of Wonder,' the writer behind 'Angels in America' and the movies 'Lincoln' and 'Munich' on writing for today, the head of Portland Center Stage on the hit musical 'Fun Home' and more.

Tony Kushner Finds the Humanity in the Epic - 1:05

Playwright Tony Kushner is a fearless explorer of spaces where the personal meets the political. His two-part masterpiece, "Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes," ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting

