Spreaker
Sept. 23: Arts Tax Spared, Filthy Friends, Sidewalk Chalk, Artists Rep and More

Sept. 23: Arts Tax Spared, Filthy Friends, Sidewalk Chalk, Artists Rep and More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 2 years ago
00:00
51:32
Arts
Live sessions with Sidewalk Chalk and the star-studded Filthy Friends, plus Rene Denfeld on how her work as a private investigator inspired her book, Artist Rep shakes up the theater season and more.

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help