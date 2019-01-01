Spreaker
Sept. 16: Sneaker Week, Bobbito Garcia, Deer Tick, Marie Watt, New Arts Centers, Crow's Shadow & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Ready for new fall things? Out with last year's school shoes, in with fun new kicks like Sneaker Week, the Stackstock Music Festival, and more.

Sneaker Week Takes Flight - 1:30

How has no one thought of this before? Sneaker Week is a brand new celebration of the street style and informed design that put Oregon at the center of the sneaker universe. Elayna Yussen went out to meet the organizers at Portland's kicks-centric coffee show Deadstock and Pensole Shoe Design Academy. Get out ... See More

