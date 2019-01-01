Sept. 1: Rebecca Gates Guest Curator

...

week she’s bring us some perspective on

-The economic realities of music revenue

-How art fairs are changing the game for gallerists and artists

-Building a creative life around community…and more.

Not so easy keeping up with this week’s guest curator, Rebecca Gates. But fun? You bet.First, there’s her recording career, both in the Spinanes and as a solo artist. (if you haven’t checked out 2012’s The Float, you need to do that)A few years ago, she began a journey into music advocacy, exploring revenue for artists and other messy areas of the post-milennial music industry. She also has a foot in the contemporary art world, through her consulting work and practice in sonic art.This