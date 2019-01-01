Spreaker
Sept. 1: Rebecca Gates Guest Curator

Sept. 1: Rebecca Gates Guest Curator

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
Not so easy keeping up with this week’s guest curator, Rebecca Gates. But fun? You bet.
First, there’s her recording career, both in the Spinanes and as a solo artist. (if you haven’t checked out 2012’s The Float, you need to do that)
A few years ago, she began a journey into music advocacy, exploring revenue for artists and other messy areas of the post-milennial music industry. She also has a foot in the contemporary art world, through her consulting work and practice in sonic art.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
