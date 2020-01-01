Russian Old Believers Hit by Coronavirus

...

acting as a liaison between Old Believers, who have a historic distrust of government, and health officials.

Coronavirus concerns are prompting members of the Old Believers — a Russian Orthodox sect — in Marion and Clackamas counties to engage more with the world outside of their 10,000-person faith community. The group doesn't have data on their infection rate, but community leader Anna Kasachev says the virus has certainly spread in the community. We hear from Kasachev, president of the Russian Old Believer Community nonprofit, about how they are coping with the pandemic. Kasachev has been