Primate Sanctuaries Threatened By Pandemic

From: Think Out Loud
Sheri Speede runs a sanctuary for chimpanzees in Cameroon. But when the country closed its borders because of the global pandemic, Speede was stuck in her second home in Oregon. Greg Tully, the Executive Director o f the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance (based in Portland), says primate sanctuaries are facing multiple threats right now. Most sanctuaries have closed their gates for fear that the primates themselves could become infected by the virus. And many sanctuaries rely on visitors as their ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
