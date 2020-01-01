Spreaker
Oregon’s Budget Shortfall Starts To Take Shape

From: Think Out Loud
Oregonians got a clearer picture this week of what to expect from the economic slump caused by the pandemic. The state released its quarterly revenue forecast Wednesday, saying the economic downturn will be severe and “recovery will take years.” We dig into the forecast and discuss what it reveals and what questions still remain unanswered. Our guests are OPB political reporter Dirk VanderHart and two Oregon state senators — Elizabeth Steiner Hayward (D-Beaverton/Portland) and Betsy Johnson ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
