OHSU Grad Works In A New York Emergency Room

major outbreak. We hear from McLean about what she’s experienced, and what the uncertain future looks like from her perspective.

Mary McLean didn’t expect to be on the frontlines of a global pandemic in the last year of her medical residency. McLean, who grew up in Portland and graduated from OHSU, is currently the chief resident of emergency medicine at St. John’s Riverside Hospital in Yonkers, New York. She says that while things are a lot better there than they were a few weeks ago, she’s bracing for the second wave of COVID-19. And she’s glad that Oregon seems to have learned from New York’s mistakes and avoided a