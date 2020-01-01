Spreaker
OHSU Grad Works In A New York Emergency Room

OHSU Grad Works In A New York Emergency Room

From: Think Out Loud
0 0 2 hours ago
00:00
13:51
News
Mary McLean didn’t expect to be on the frontlines of a global pandemic in the last year of her medical residency. McLean, who grew up in Portland and graduated from OHSU, is currently the chief resident of emergency medicine at St. John’s Riverside Hospital in Yonkers, New York. She says that while things are a lot better there than they were a few weeks ago, she’s bracing for the second wave of COVID-19. And she’s glad that Oregon seems to have learned from New York’s mistakes and avoided a ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,828 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2020 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help