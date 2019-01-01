Spreaker
Oct. 28: George Saunders, Scary Movies, Jessica Jackson Hutchins, Polybius Conspiracy and More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Gather round all you ghoulies and goblins. "State of Wonder" is going to channel up some ferocious wonders on this week’s episode. We’ve got picks for some of the best scary films, an interview with the producer behind a new podcast about one Portland’s most eerie urban legends, and then we’re heading to the cemetery for one of the most original takes on the after-life since Dante’s Inferno, George Saunders’ first novel, the Man Booker Prize-winning “Lincoln in the Bardo.”

Oregon Public Broadcasting
