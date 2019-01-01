Nov. 25: Celebrating Brian Doyle's Big, Bold Oregon Legacy

...

famously nominated for eight Oregon Book Awards in four categories, before finally winning one.



No less than the writer Ian Frazier immortalized Doyle’s place in the literary landscape in a 2016 poem for the “New Yorker,” writing: "The Brian Doyle, the Portland sage;/His writing's really all the rage."



Brian Doyle died in May after developing a brain tumor.



Several hundred people attended a memorial for him Sept. 21, including some of the region’s most prominent authors. Listening to them talk, we fell in love with Doyle anew, and wanted to share the event with you. So today, in partnership with Literary Arts, OPB presents memories and readings from that memorial from the following friends and writers.



The poet Kim Stafford, one of Doyle’s longtime friends and master of ceremonies for the evening - 4:00

Robin Cody, author of Richochet River - 5:54

The writer and environmental philosopher Kathleen Dean Moore. (Love her writing as much as we do? Listen to our interview with her around her Oregon Book Award–nominated "Great Tide Rising.") - 9:57



Chip Blake, the editor-in-chief of "Orion Magazine" - 17:01

The Oregon Coast writer Melissa Madenski - 22:45

The award-winning nature writer and lepidopterist Robert Michael Pyle - 24:56

Ana Maria Spagna, an author living in the North Cascades in a remote town you can only reach by foot, boat or float plane - 33:59

David James Duncan, the author of the bestselling novels “The River Why” and “The Brothers K” - 37:56

