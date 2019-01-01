Spreaker
Nov. 25: Celebrating Brian Doyle's Big, Bold Oregon Legacy

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This week on "State of Wonder," some of the Northwest's most prominent writers come together to share stories and memories of the man the "New Yorker" called "the Portland sage."

It’s hard to imagine a more quintessentially Northwest writer than Brian Doyle. He was not from Oregon, but he was of Oregon.

His tales of off-kilter small towns played out in an Oregon where the land and the animals speak, sometimes metaphorically, sometimes literally. He was ... See More

