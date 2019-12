Writer, illustrator, podcaster and storyteller Nicole Georges relocated to Los Angeles to upscale her prolific career. We’ve loved her work for years, from her zine, “Invincible Summer” to her band, The Sour Grapes. Georges’ award-winning memoir, “Fetch: How a Bad Dog Brought Me Home,” has been optioned for television, and her other projects are going full-tilt. Georges talks to us about making the transition, and why she still feels like a Portlander.