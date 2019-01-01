Spreaker
Netflix's 'Everything Sucks' | Allison Janney on 'I, Tonya' | Therese Marie Mailhot

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
This week on "State of Wonder," we talk to the creators of "Everything Sucks" and Allison Janney about her Oscar-nominated turn in "I, Tonya," and meet Portland's new creative laureate.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
