Spreaker
Mar. 17: Helio Sequence, Holly Andres, Kelli Schaefer, The Art of Prosthetics

Mar. 17: Helio Sequence, Holly Andres, Kelli Schaefer, The Art of Prosthetics

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 about 1 year ago
00:00
51:28
Arts
This week on "State of Wonder," we get live music from Helio Sequence and Kelli Schaefer, travel the country with photographer Holly Andres, look at the design of prosthetic limbs, and harness the powers of karaoke to learn a language.

Karaoke Has A New Role: Teaching Tool - 1:33

What’s the best way to learn a language? Some people might take a class or read a book, but our vote goes towards music, which is exactly what Salish teachers are using to introduce their Native American ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help