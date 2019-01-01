Mar. 10: Walking Dead Creator Robert Kirkman, Haley Heynderickx, Celeste Noche

...

allegations of sexual harassment circulating online. “There are women telling the truth,” he wrote. “To those whom I have hurt I genuinely apologize." NPRs Lynn Neary spoke with some of the women who have accused Alexie of predatory behavior.



This revelation is stirring some tough conversations within literary and native communities, as reported by KUOW's Liz Jones in Seattle.



opbmusic Session with Haley Heynderickx - 11:55



Songwriter Haley Heynderickx has received plenty of high-profile praise in the wake of her first full-length album, “I Need To Start A Garden” — Pitchfork, the “New York Times,” Stereogum, Paste, and NPR have all gushed over the record. The eight-song release is a stunning debut, but it’s not a total surprise, at least not to music fans here in her hometown of Portland, where we’ve followed Heynderickx’s career as she’s progressed from a teenager singing Bob Dylan covers on YouTube to becoming one of the most promising musicians in the country.



The Many Monsters of 'Walking Dead' Creator Robert Kirkman - 22:42



Have you spent considerable time thinking about how you would survive the zombie apocalypse? To a large extent, you have Robert Kirkman to thank for that. He created the comic book “The Walking Dead,” which became one of the biggest TV shows of the century, not to mention an empire of novels and video games and a spin off TV show.



Zombies aren’t the only beasts in Kirkman’s imaginary menagerie. His longest running comic series is actually about a superhero named Invincible, and it's coming to a close, just as word came out that Seth Rogen is going to make it into a movie.



Robert Kirkman was in town for the Image Comics Expo last month and stopped by the studio to talk zombies, superheroes, and his newest series, "Oblivion Song."



Celeste Noche & Mercedes Orozco - 36:37



This month marks the closing show for UNA Gallery, a small space on Northwest Broadway that’s made a big impact in representation. UNA is dedicated to showing work by artists who don’t get a lot of gallery attention: people of color, queer artists, and younger artists. The show is a luscious set of portraits by commercial photographer Celeste Noche, called “Portland in Color.” Noche, who’s Fillipino-American, came to Portland from San Francisco six years ago. She specializes in lifestyle and food subjects, but for this series she delivered a warm treatment to fellow artists and politically-minded people of color by photographing them at work in sun-drenched studio, blooming amid bright-colored flowers, or relaxing at home.

