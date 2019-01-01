Spreaker
Live Show in Astoria | Fisher Poets | Photographer Corey Arnold | Moe Bowstern |

Live Show in Astoria | Fisher Poets | Photographer Corey Arnold | Moe Bowstern |

From: OPB's State of Wonder
00:00
53:02
Arts
A spectacular live show from the 21st annual Fisher Poets Gathering in Astoria, where a unique way of life gives rise to truly unique poems, songs, and stories. One writer describes Fisher Poets as "stories of immigration, indigenous oppression, indigenous wisdom, horrific sexism, of wanton cruelty to creatures of earth, of balance and respect for all life/ Fishing stories are abortion stories, life stories, love stories, hate stories, death stories. They are funny, sad, and stupid. They ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
