Live Show in Astoria | Fisher Poets | Photographer Corey Arnold | Moe Bowstern

...

are timeless stories of the human experience, played out on the ancient backdrop of pulling sustenance from the bountiful sea."

A spectacular live show from the 21st annual Fisher Poets Gathering in Astoria, where a unique way of life gives rise to truly unique poems, songs, and stories. One writer describes Fisher Poets as "stories of immigration, indigenous oppression, indigenous wisdom, horrific sexism, of wanton cruelty to creatures of earth, of balance and respect for all life/ Fishing stories are abortion stories, life stories, love stories, hate stories, death stories. They are funny, sad, and stupid. They