June 24: Beth Ditto, The Slants, Thara Memory, Omar El Akkad, and More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
00:00
51:41
Arts
This week on "State of Wonder," singer Beth Ditto breaks out from her band Gossip, the Slants gets their big day at the Supreme Court, and we look back on Thara Memory's complicated legacy.

After Years of Fighting, The Slants Prevail at the Supreme Court - 1:23

This week the United States Supreme Court cleared the way for the Portland dance rock band the Slants to register a trademark for its name — something the Patent and Trademark Office had previously rejected, claiming it ... See More

