June 17: PDX's New Jazz Club, Ghost Ship Fire, Lee Kelly, Kurt Busiek

artist-administrators from the Ghost Ship warehouse. Thirty-six people died when the building caught fire during an electronica show last December. We hear about the case and then check in with a trio of Portland artists — designer Faith Jennings and metalworkers Richard Cawley and Gustav Sculptor — who work in warehouse art collectives about what effect the tragic fire has had on local creative spaces.



Behind the Curtains at Portland's New Home for Live Jazz - 15:05



Filling the void left by the closure of Jimmy Mak's, the Jack London Revue has officially opened its doors, and with them, a new chapter in Portland jazz history. The venue has rehabbed downtown Portland's old Jack London dive bar into a red curtain-lined club with a explosive mix of straight-ahead jazz and hip-hop, latin jazz, space funk, experimental blues, neo-soul, and everything inbetween.



Animals and Anti-Heroes: Diving Into the Unique World "Autumnlands" - 20:55



Veteran comic book author Kurt Busiek has written many of the big names — the Avengers, Superman, Batman, Iron Man — as well as his own masterful, long-lived and much-loved superhero anthology series, "Astro City." But one of his most exciting recent series stands out: it's what would've happened if "Dark Crystal"–era Jim Henson decided to do a masters in Sociology. "Autumnlands" is a fantasy epic getting critical raves for its vivid world and social commentary. Brought to striking life by artist Benjamin Dewey and colorist Jordie Bellaire, “Autumnlands” opens in a futuristic world where anthropomorphized animals are king, with humanity as we know it only a distant memory.



opbmusic Session with Animal Eyes - 31:56



From the ice to the forest, Alaskan transplants Animal Eyes have traveled far to bring us swirling off-kilter psychedelic pop-rock. Since moving to Portland five years ago, they’ve released a ton of wacky nature-themed tunes and successfully infiltrated the local rock scene. Now they’re back with the album "Where We Go," a danceable break-up album that’s both fun and introspective.



Brushing Up Your Inner Diva with Drag Artist Kaj-Anne Pepper - 36:07



For the rare few, being a diva comes naturally. For the rest of us, it takes practice. Lots and lots of practice. Portland drag performer and performance artist Kaj-Anne Pepper has taken to the theater to explore the hard work behind being fabulous with a three-part series called "Diva Practice."



The Magnificent Sculptures of Lee Kelly - 42:00



Almost everywhere you go in Oregon, you are bound to stumble upon a piece by the prolific sculptor Lee Kelly. You may very well have passed one of his iconic steel works today, like the towering Bend Gate or the hieroglyphic forms of Memory 99 in Portland’s Northwest park blocks. A few months back, we visited his studio in Oregon City, an old dairy farm, reborn as a workspace, residency, and sculpture garden — you can find a slide show here.

