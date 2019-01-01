Spreaker
June 17: PDX's New Jazz Club, Ghost Ship Fire, Lee Kelly, Kurt Busiek

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This week on “State of Wonder,” shake off your June gloom with the magical animals of "Autumnlands," the music of Animal Eyes, the monumental sculptures of Lee Kelly, the drag art of Kaj-Anne Pepper, and all that jazz at new music joint Jack London Revue.

Ghost Ship Fallout: Portland Art Spaces Grapple with News of Indictments in Oakland - 2:48

Prosecutors in Oakland, California have sent shock waves through the art world, filing criminal charges last week against two

