Spreaker
Jun. 10: Grisha Bruskin | Lidia Yuknavitch | Robin Bacior | Blind Pilot | Schnitzer Museums at More NW Universities

Jun. 10: Grisha Bruskin | Lidia Yuknavitch | Robin Bacior | Blind Pilot | Schnitzer Museums at More NW Universities

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 2 years ago
00:00
52:36
Arts
Into the Mystic: this week, artist Grisha Bruskin and writer Lidia Yuknavitch lead us along their paths for spiritual truth. Bruskin - fresh off the Venice Biennale, makes huge tapestries are the centerpiece of a a new museum in Portland. Yuknavitch has one of the hot reads for summer: a re-imagining of Joan of Arc as a savior for a dystopian future. Also: Robin Bacior's dark, lithe melodies for an Aquarian summer, and we catch up with a philanthropist who's creating museums at ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help