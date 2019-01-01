Spreaker
July 29: Pickathon Preview: Drive-By Truckers, Charles Bradley, Last Artful Dodgr, Jay Som, Tank & the Bangas and Big Thief

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
Drive-By Truckers Explore Duality And Dirt - 1:20

With their double-barreled live sets and searing lyrical craft, the Drive-By Truckers are an easy add to top-ten list of best American rock bands playing today. Formed in Athens, Georgia circa 1996, the DBTs have had a lot of volatile personnel changes — Grammy-winner Jason Isbell was part of the lineup for a few years —but they’ve settled in nicely with partners in grime, Mike Cooley and Patterson Hood, at the helm. Their most recent record, ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

