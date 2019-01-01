Spreaker
July 22: Portugal. The Man, Eclipse Preview, Daniel Wilson, Romeo & Juliet Redux and More

July 22: Portugal. The Man, Eclipse Preview, Daniel Wilson, Romeo & Juliet Redux and More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 2 years ago
00:00
51:19
Arts
A New Book Aimed at Elementary Astronomers

The Baker City writer and illustrator Nancy Coffelt teamed up with publisher Elaine Cuyler to create her new book, “The Big Eclipse,” which uses charming animal characters and goofy jokes to help kids learn about the eclipse. Coffelt and Cuyler blew through all the books in their first printing and are filing orders with a second.

Umbraphile and Author David Baron - 7:37

David Baron is a former NPR science correspondent and the author of a new book, ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help