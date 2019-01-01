Spreaker
Johnny Cash's Folsom At 50, Paul Simon, Chuck Klosterman, Aaron Scott's Greatest Hits

Johnny Cash's Folsom At 50, Paul Simon, Chuck Klosterman, Aaron Scott's Greatest Hits

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 about 1 year ago
00:00
50:49
Arts
Do we sound a little verklempt this week? Our show is full of fond farewells, from Paul Simon's goodbye tour to our own producer Aaron Scott's departure for green Field Guide pastures. But it's not all tears. Before Aaron goes, he'll tell what he’s learned reporting on arts for the better part of a decade. We also chirp with the writer who followed Paul Simon’s life story, and mix it up with one of the top practitioners of pop criticism working today.

Reconsidered: Johnny ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help