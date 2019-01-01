Spreaker
Jan. 13: Typhoon, Josh Ritter, Laura Veirs, Portland Youth Philharmonic

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
This week on "State of Wonder," exclusive sessions with singer-songwriter Josh Ritter and the epic band Typhoon, new ideas to preserve Portland's arts spaces, musician Laura Veirs branches into podcasting and children's books, and more.
City Council Seeks to Preserve Arts Spaces with New Proposals

So many Oregon cities are going through catalytic change because of rising real estate costs, and the front-line casualties include galleries, stages, clubs and artist studios. ... See More

