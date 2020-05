The Memorial Day weekend was a test for counties that have entered phase one of Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s reopening plan. We talk with Umatilla County Chair John Shafer and Brianne Day, owner and winemaker at Day Wines, about how the weekend went and how they’re feeling about the weeks ahead. And OPB Central Oregon Bureau Chief Emily Cureton fills us in on a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Deschutes County.