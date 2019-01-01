Spreaker
Fabi Reyna | Women Of Color In Music | Esperanza Spalding | Ear Trumpet Labs | Catalinbread

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This week we’re handing over the keys for State of Wonder to local musician and small business owner Fabi Reyna. She's the creator of the guitar magazine "She Shreds."

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

