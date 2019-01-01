Spreaker
Dec. 9: Todd Haynes on Wonderstruck | Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah | Phoebe Bridgers

Dec. 9: Todd Haynes on Wonderstruck | Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah | Phoebe Bridgers

From: OPB's State of Wonder
1 0 2 years ago
00:00
51:06
Arts
This week on "State of Wonder," we talk to Todd Haynes about his newest film, "Wonderstruck," and the fall of Harvey Weinstein; we explore Christian Scott aTunde Adjua's groundbreaking contemporary jazz; and discover the story of a painting that saved a family's lives during the Holocaust.

Embers, the Iconic Portland LGBT Bar, Closes Its Doors - 1:32

Another landmark of old Portland has closed. The downtown bar and dance club Embers opened almost half a century ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help