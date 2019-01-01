Dec. 16: Remembering Vera Katz, Best Music Of 2017, Minor White, Explode Into Colors

...

always had her eye on how arts and creativity could enrich public life.



We look back on Katz's legacy and then sit down with two arts leaders who worked during Katz tenure: Eloise Damrosch, the long-time head of the Regional Arts and Culture Council, and Linda K. Johnson, a dancer, choreographer, and teacher who brought many projects to life inside and outside the public sector, including an Artist-in-Residency program in the early days of the South Waterfront.



The Year In Jazz With KMHD - 16:35



We’re going to take some time to look back at the year that was in music. First up, we talk the ever-widening world of jazz with the mighty triumvirate behind KMHD Jazz Radio: program director Matt Fleeger and hosts/producers Isabel Zacharias and Derek Smith.

They talk some of the best albums and best concerts of the year (hey, Solange!) that remind us why jazz continues to be so important — it uplifts, inspires, reflects and makes space for honesty.



opbmusic's Favorite Music Of 2017 - 26:35



It's been a big year for local pop, rock, and hip-hop artists. opbmusic's Jerad Walker joins us to talk the two biggest songs to come out of Portland maybe ever: Portugal. The Man's "Feel It Still" and Amine's "Caroline" (don't miss Portugal's performance of their whole album live in the OPB studio). Then we move onto some of the year's other breakouts and best live opbmusic sessions, including The Last Artful, Dodgr, Kelli Schaefer, and Wild Ones.



Bullseye Glass: The Heavy Metal Saga Continues - 34:46



Bullseye Glass came under heavy state and county scrutiny last year after scientists found heavy metals in air and plants near the art glass maker’s southeast Portland headquarters. The company has since spent millions of dollars to comply and now has now sued the state for civil rights violations, claiming Governor Kate Brown’s actions were arbitrary and capricious, and violated the company’s right to due process.



City Council Approves Portland Art Museum's Expansion - 37:49



Last year, the Portland Art Museum announced plans for a new entrance called the Rothko Pavilion that would connect the museum’s two existing buildings and fix its notoriously inaccessible layout. However, advocates for disability, pedestrian and bicycle rights argued that the expansion would obstruct the current pedestrian passage along Madison Street. This week, the council voted 3-1 in favor of the museum.



Minor White's Photographs Of The Portland Before Old Portland - 39:18



We talk a lot about how much Portland has changed in the last few decades, but if you want to really blow your mind, look at the city compared not to the 1990s, but to the 1930s. Talk about a whole different town. The artist Minor White spent several years photographing Portland for the Works Progress Administration.

Now there’re two exhibitions of his work: "In the Beginning: Minor White’s Oregon Photographs" at the Portland Art Museum and "Parting Shots: Minor White’s Images of Portland, 1938-1942" at the Architectural Heritage Center. Eric Slade dropped by to discuss Oregon Art Beat's recent profile of White.



Explode Into Colors Are Back In The Music Game - 43:56



The reunion of Explode Into Colors for two epic live shows last fall fall — and an opbmusic studio session — had Portland music fans in ecstasy. They liked playing together so much that they’re back for a two-night stand at Mississippi Studios Dec. 30 and 31.

