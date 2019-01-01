Spreaker
Dec. 16: Remembering Vera Katz, Best Music Of 2017, Minor White, Explode Into Colors

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
This week on "State of Wonder," we discuss the legacy of former mayor and arts booster Vera Katz, the best music of 2017, and get a glimpse into Portland's past through the photos of Minor White.

Remembering Beloved Former Mayor, Vera Katz - 1:24

This week, Former Portland Mayor and Oregon House speaker Vera Katz died. A trailblazer who steered Portland into an unprecedented period of growth and vitality (see: Pearl District, South Waterfront, East Bank Esplanade, etc), she ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
