What should you do if you experience hate speech -- as either a target or as a bystander? Debra Kolodny teaches a class on the subject. Kolodny is a rabbi and the program director Portland United Against Hate. Their Interrupting Hate Speech workshops help participants understand the history of hate in Oregon, the prevalence of hate speech today, and what to do if you encounter it. We hear about the workshops and what Kolodny has learned along the way.