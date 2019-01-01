Spreaker
Author Aja Gabel + Musicians of the Oregon Symphony | Classical’s #MeToo Reckoning | The Met Opera Aria Code

From: OPB's State of Wonder
A soap opera in the string quartet. The #MeToo moment at the conservatory. And opera appreciation for the rest of us. This week, three tales both classical and modern.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
