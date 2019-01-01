Spreaker
Aug. 5: Kent Nerburn's "Neither Wolf Nor Dog," Yukiyo Kawano And Meshi Chavez, PSU Chamber Choir, Peter Sears & More

The Search Is on for a New Director at Portland’s Regional Arts and Culture Council

During outgoing director Eloise Damrosch’s 30-year tenure, the Regional Arts and Culture Council has grown from a small Multnomah County bureau to a flourishing tri-county arts council. In the first of several stories, we look at the search for her replacement to oversee the $9 million arts office. It could be one of the most important hires for decades to come.

Kent Nerburn’s Classic Novel, “Neither Wolf Nor ... See More

