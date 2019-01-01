Spreaker
Aug. 12: Oregon Eclipse Festival, Eastern Oregon's Music Scene, Robert Michael Pyle, John Yeon at the Art Museum & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Oregon's Most Audacious Eclipse Festival Comes Covered in Glitter - 2:42

We visit the Big Summit Prairie in the Ochoco Mountains, where a temporary city is being built to host some 30,000 attendees from around the world. The Oregon Eclipse Festival promises 400 musical acts, lectures and workshops galore, art installations both profound and whimsical, a floating bridge, and enough glitter to make a drag queen blush.

Mexico ‘91: Two Oregon Writers Look Back on Another Eclipse - 6:48

