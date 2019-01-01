Spreaker
Apr. 7: Mohsin Hamid, Chris Smither, Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Manahatta

Stories often emerge from scribblings in notebooks. But we also find them tumbling out of pantries, rolled amid rumpled shirts in suitcases and spewing forth from text messages with friends. This week we feast on offerings from brilliant writers and one man who’s spent 50 years honing his songwriting craft.

Mohsin Hamid’s Mystical Exits —1:35

We knew author Mohsin Hamid’s novel, “Exit West,” was going to be a good read. His prior best-sellers create emotionally rich worlds that create ... See More

