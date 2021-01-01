Spreaker
Features
Plans & Pricing
Create a Podcast
Listen
Spreaker
Login
Sign up
Podcast Distribution
Podcast Monetization
Podcast Analytics
Enterprise Podcasting
Podcast Recording App
Podcast App
Featured This Week
Spreaker's Prime Shows
Crime
This NFL life 🏈
Storytelling
Discover more
Search
Features
Podcast Distribution
Podcast Monetization
Podcast Analytics
Enterprise Podcasting
Podcast Recording App
Podcast App
Plans & Pricing
Create a Podcast
Listen
Featured This Week
Spreaker's Prime Shows
Crime
This NFL life 🏈
Storytelling
Discover more
Search
Sign up
SIGN IN
Fracking the Outback: Australia's Plan to Go Big on Fracking & Plastic
Drilled
00:00
27:29
Info
As the rest of the world is beginning to realize that fracking comes with more downsides than upsides, Australia is readying itself for a fracking boom, eyeing basins on Indigenous land.
12 hours ago
#australia
,
#climate
,
#gas
,
#plastic
0
Comments
Sign in to leave a message
This episode has no messages yet. Be the first to write a message!
Plans & Pricing
Voxnest
Blog
Affiliate Program
Careers
Press
Choose Language
English
Italiano
Español
Português
For Podcasters and Editors
Enterprise Podcasting
Podcast Monetization
Podcast Analytics
Podcast Distribution
Tools for Podcasters
How to Start a Podcast
Spreaker Store
Spreaker Studio App
Spreaker Support
For Listeners
Spreaker Podcast App
Other Pages
Terms
Privacy
Do Not Sell My Information
Top Categories
Featured This Week
Spreaker's Prime Shows
Crime
This NFL life 🏈
Storytelling
Discover more
Top Categories
Featured This Week
Spreaker's Prime Shows
Crime
This NFL life 🏈
Storytelling
Discover more
Social
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other Pages
Terms
Privacy
Do Not Sell My Information
Social
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Copyright 2021 - Spreaker Inc. a
Voxnest
Company -
Create a Podcast
- San Antonio, TX
Privacy
Terms
Do Not Sell My Information