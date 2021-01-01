Shafting the Club at Every Level

...

the FA Cup, Premier League and major European Leagues.

#501. On the pitch, United's mens team lose to Leicester and Liverpool amid a hectic schedule. Is the heavy workload catching up with Ole's team at just the wrong time? Off it, women's team manager Casey Stoney resigns, apparently in protest at the lack of investment by the club's Board in the team and facilities. Is there any part of the club the Glazer family won't shaft for profit? Ed & Paul discuss, and then look forward to games against Fulham and Wolves in the week to come. For backers,