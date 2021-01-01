Shafting the Club at Every Level

No Question About That - a legacy fan Manchester United podcast
Shafting the Club at Every Level

#501. On the pitch, United's mens team lose to Leicester and Liverpool amid a hectic schedule. Is the heavy workload catching up with Ole's team at just the wrong time? Off it, women's team manager Casey Stoney resigns, apparently in protest at the lack of investment by the club's Board in the team and facilities. Is there any part of the club the  Glazer family won't shaft for profit? Ed & Paul discuss, and then look forward to games against Fulham and Wolves in the week to come. For backers, ... See More

1 day ago

