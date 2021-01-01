Lights, Camera, Direct Action!

...

and then Aston Villa next weekend. Enjoy!

United's game versus Liverpool at Old Trafford was postponed after fans' protest against the Glazer family's ownership spilled onto the pitch. It'll be hard for the club to ignore supporters now, even if the inevitable spin casts protesters as "hooligans" rioting out of control. Did the protest go too far or not far enough? Ed & Paul discuss on this week's show. Also on the pod, a look back at United's demolition of Roma in the Europa League and ahead to games against the Giallorossi in Rome