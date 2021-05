Info

The fallout from the now collapsed Super League continues, with the Mad King Señor Perez being, well, mad over in Madrid, Ed Woodward spinning furiously in Manchester, and City and Chelsea denying either wanted to be in the tournament in the first place. Ok lads. Meanwhile, on the football pitch United played out a draw with Leeds at Elland Road. Perhaps with one eye on Thursday's Europa League semi-final against Roma and next Sunday's tie with Liverpool. Ed & Paul discuss.