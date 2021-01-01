Ole's Hungry Kids

Info

United beat Spurs at the "Tottenham Hotspur Stadium" and José Mourinho lost the run of himself. Mark it down as a thing you absolutely love to see. United's victory further cements the team's second place in the Premier League, with qualification for the Champions League now all but guaranteed. Ed & Paul enjoy a thoroughly satisfying day. Also on the show - a look back on United's victory in Granada, ahead to the return leg on Thursday and to Burnley's visit to Old Trafford next weekend.