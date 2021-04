Info

United beat Brighton at Old Trafford in a low key return after the International break. It wasn't pretty despite United's dominance of possession, but a brilliant finish from Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood's later head won it for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men. Ed & Paul discuss, while looking forward to games against Granada and Spurs in the week to come and wondering why Ole has a problem with Mohicans. For Patreon backers, a look at the weekend's Premier League action.