United win at the Etihad, again. It's becoming all so predictable. Billed as the battle between United's away record and City's 21-match winning run, it was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side that emerged victorious. Glorious. Ed & Paul discuss. Also on the show, a look ahead to United's match with Milan in the Europa League and a West Ham in the Premier League. For backers, a round-up of the week's action in the league.