United have scored just once in the past seven games against a 'big six' side and that was a penalty. It's becoming a pattern. Mind you that list includes Arsenal so perhaps that stat isn't worth the chip paper it's printed on. While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team was cautious in securing a draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, the game ended in some controversy with United being denied an obvious penalty for Callum Hudson-Odoi's handball. Ed & Paul discuss.