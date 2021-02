United blow a lead against Everton to drop yet more points at Old Trafford. The very brief dream of another Premier League title is surely over. With calamitous defending and another David de Gea gaffe costing United, where does the manager take his team from here? Ed & Paul discuss the 3-3 draw with Everton and then look forward to an FA Cup tie against David Moyes' West Ham. For Patreon backers a look at all the week's Premier League games.