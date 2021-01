United played out a scoreless draw against Liverpool, continuing a poor recored against the 'big six' (and Arsenal) this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team remains top of the league after the point at Anfield, though it could have been more if United had taken some late chances. Ed & Paul discuss and then look forward to the midweek game at Fulham. For backers, a look at the Premier League games over the past week.