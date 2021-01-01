Fred and the Inevitable Red

...

registration of overseas players following Brexit on 1 January 2021, and a look ahead to the weekend's fixture against David Moyes' West Ham.

United must secure a point in Germany next week if the club is to make this season's Champions League knockout stage. Defeat to PSG at Old Trafford leaves United's continued participation in doubt, but it really didn't have to be this hard. At times United played well on Wednesday night, but did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make critical mistakes? Ed & Paul discuss.There's a discussion about Edinson Cavani's use of social media, a brief look at the new rules governing