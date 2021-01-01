Fred and the Inevitable Red

From: No Question About That - a Manchester United podcast
United must secure a point in Germany next week if the club is to make this season's Champions League knockout stage. Defeat to PSG at Old Trafford leaves United's continued participation in doubt, but it really didn't have to be this hard. At times United played well on Wednesday night, but did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make critical mistakes? Ed & Paul discuss.

There's a discussion about Edinson Cavani's use of social media, a brief look at the new rules governing ... See More

