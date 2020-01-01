Three Points Bagged

...

Başakşehir and for backers a look back on the weekend's Premier League action.

United returned to Premier League action after the international break and put in another low-key performance. Three points were gained via Bruno Fernandes' 12th penalty for the club, but it was far from easy against one of the worst sides in the division. Ed & Paul break down United's performance and try and maintain some perspective ahead of a hectic few weeks ahead. There's also a look ahead to Tuesday night's crucial Champions League fixture against İstanbul