The Yada Yada

rapid-fire review of this week's Premier League games.

One step forward, one giant leap back. Twas always the way under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stewardship. Following the emphatic midweek victory over RB Leipzig, United lost at home to Arsenal, in desperately limp fashion. Ed & Paul discuss. There's some sad news to process, with Nobby Stiles passing away and Sir Bobby Charlton revealing a diagnosis of dementia. Finally, we look forward to United's midweek Champions League fixture against İstanbul Başakşehir. For backers, a