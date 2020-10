United and Chelsea played out a bore draw in the Manchester rain. With neither manager opting for much ambition, highlights were reduced to a dubious VAR decision and a handful of decent saves from new Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy. Ed & Paul discuss.



Then there's a look ahead to the midweek Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig and next weekend's clash with Arsenal. For backers, a rapid-fire review of this week's Premier and Champions League games.