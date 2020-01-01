Ici c'est Manchester

...

of the weekend's game against Chelsea.

We'll always have Paris, it was said during the darker times last season, but apparently it's a regular occurrence after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side won victory at Parc des Princes for the second time in as many years. This time was different though. United's manager out-thought his competitor as the Reds first contained, then dominated, and Sir Marcus scored. Ed & Paul discuss.There's a debate about the the bloodbath on United's balance sheet and a preview